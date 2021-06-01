One person rescued from Peterborough house fire

The team from Dogsthorpe Fire Station was called to the home on Francis Gardens, Dogsthorpe at 1.18pm.

Firefighters rescued one casualty from the property, who was left in the care of the ambulance service. Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, followed by a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.

The crew returned to their station by 2pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

Crews also attended a number of other calls throughout the day.

The first call received was at about 4.45am , when a crew from Dogsthorpe fire station attended a bin fire on Southwell Avenue, Werrington.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their stations by 5.10am.

The cause of the fire was believed to be deliberate.

Then at 12.59pm, one crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a fence fire on Brynmore, Bretton.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 1.20pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

The final call came in at 6.41pm, when one crew from Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to a fire in the open on Eastfield Road, Eastfield.

Firefighters arrived to find a bed frame on fire in close proximity to a fence and house.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 7pm.

The cause of the fire was believed to be deliberate.