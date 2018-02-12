Oktoberfest to return to Peterborough

Have your say

Beer lovers will be raising a glass to celebrate the return of Oktoberfest to Peterborough later this year.

The festival will take place on Peterborough Embankment on Friday, October 19 and Saturday, October 20.

It will be the second year the festival has been held in the city.

Organisers have promised a ‘Bavarian style festival including a showcase some of the best and authentic Oompah bands from around the world’ at the event, along with a selection of German foods.

Sessions will run on Friday evening between 6pm and 11pm, Saturday afternoon between noon and 5pm, and Saturday evening from 6pm until 11pm.

For more details visit www.OktoberfestPeterborough.co.uk.