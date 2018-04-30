North Bank closed between Peterborough and Whittlesey due to flooding risk

North Bank is closed between Peterborough and Whittlesey due to the risk of flooding.

The decision has been taken by the Environment Agency which stated: Recent heavy rain has caused river levels to rise on the River Nene coinciding with high spring tides.

Previous flooding on North Bank

“During periods of high tide the river will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions. This is likely to lead to localised flooding at North Bank road.

“Whilst the Flood Warning is in force, the local authority will close North Bank road. Diversionary routes will be put in place and further updates will be available through local media.”

Last week the Met Office issued a weather warning for rain in Peterborough which was due to last for the whole of today (Monday, April 30).