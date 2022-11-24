Several cars were destroyed in a blaze that hit a Peterborough street in the middle of the night.

Fire fighters were called to Norfolk Street in Millfield at 1am this morning (Thursday) after the fire was started.

This morning the burnt out vehicles were still left at the side of the road as an investigation was launched.

The destroyed cars this morning. Pic: Jon Burgess

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At just after 1am this morning crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called to a fire on Norfolk Street in Millfield, Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving several cars. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their stations by 3.40am.

“A crew inspected the scene at 7am to ensure the area was safe.”

The fire and rescue service have now confirmed their investigation has revealed the fire was started accidentally, with an electrical fault to blame.

