No pain for charity after housing cash boost

A Peterborough charity has been given a £2,670 boost to help nurses provide care in the community.

No Gain No Pain UK, has received the cash from CALA Homes, to purchase two syringe drivers for local community nursing teams.

A syringe driver is a small battery-operated pump used to give medication continuously for a period of time. These devices are invaluable in palliative care, administering pain relief and anti-sickness medications.

The delivery of more drivers will ensure that the nursing teams can provide more time nursing patients and allow families the opportunity to have loved ones remain in their homes during their final days, knowing that their pain is managed and that they are comfortable.

The CALA Community Bursary was launched last year and invited local charities, organisations and groups to apply for help to fund projects which make a vital difference in and around their communities. No Gain No Pain UK was chosen as one of the recipients.

Lee Nicholls, co-founder of No Gain No Pain UK, said: “We are thrilled to have received this funding as part of CALA’s Community Bursary and the money will go a long way towards supporting the work we do.”

Duncan Jackson, regional managing director for CALA Homes North Home Counties, said: “The work that No Gain No Pain UK does is invaluable and has a massive impact for the district nurses, their patients and their families.”

For more about the charity visit www.ngnpuk.weebly.com.