New plans to open second Wendy's drive-thru in Peterborough take step forward

​Approval is being sought to fit out a former fast food outlet as a drive-thru for American burger giant Wendy’s.

​An application has been drawn up to install the necessary fixtures and fittings to convert the former Frankie and Benny’s restaurant at Cygnet Park, Hampton, into a Wendy’s eatery.

The building control application has been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

Plans to open a new outlet for the burger chain in the former Frankie & Benny’s unit, which closed more than a year ago, were announced in May this year.

Franchise operator Blank Table is seeking approval from the council to create a new circulatory road around the unit to enable it to become a drive-thru for the Wendy’s outlet.

It is intended that the proposed road would allow vehicles to ‘queue in a clockwise direction around the building, whilst customers place their orders, pay for them, and collect them at different points during their rotation around the building’.

The creation of the new access will mean the loss of five car parking spaces leaving the 155 spaces in total.

The first Wendy’s drive-thru in Peterborough opened at the entrance to the new Bourges View business park in Maskew Avenue, last October creating 50 jobs.

Blank Table chief executive Carl Morris has previously told the Peterborough Telegraph that the business had a growth plan that involved creating jobs for up to 1,500 staff in East Anglia over the next three or four years with a head office in Peterborough.

Mr Morris said: "Wendy’s has a great unique selling point where quality is our recipe and our food is very fresh.”