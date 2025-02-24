​New era for Peterborough's The Lettings Hub after acquisition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New ownership is heralded as a ‘milestone’ for business

​A new era has begun for an award-winning Peterborough business.

PropTech company, The Lettings Hub, based in Commerce Road, Lynch Wood, has just been acquired by London-based Canopy (Insurestreet Ltd).

A spokesperson for the companies said the move was a milestone in advancing a shared vision of delivering an improved rental experience for tenants, landlords, and letting agents across the UK.

Heidi Shackell, chief executive of The Lettings Hub, which was previously known as the Landlord Hub

The Lettings Hub, which recently celebrated its 12th anniversary, will continue to operate independently while integrating the best elements of each company’s technology to enhance one another’s services.

The company remains committed to its Peterborough roots as it looks ahead to further growth.

Heidi Shackell, chief executive of The Lettings Hub, and is a former winner of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards’ Young Entrepreneur and the Customer Service awards, said: “The Lettings Hub team has worked tirelessly over the past 12 years to deliver fantastic lettings technology and products to our clients.

"I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and the strong business we’ve built employing over 100 people in the Peterborough area.

"I’m also enormously grateful to every client that has used our services, every employee who has been a part of our growth journey, and to our shareholders for their unwavering support.

"Now we’re ready for our next chapter, and moving forward alongside Canopy, we will capitalise on the strengths of both brands to deliver even greater value to the lettings sector.

"With 2025 set to be a transformative year for the lettings market, my focus remains firmly on guiding our business to meet the evolving needs of letting agencies.”

Chris Hutchinson, chief executive of Canopy, said: “For both businesses, this deal represents a transformative opportunity.

“Together, we now support over 2,500 letting agent clients, and our combined resources allow us to expand our integrated services beyond what either of us could achieve individually.”