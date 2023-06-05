New display case to exhibit Ichthyosaur and Plesiosaur fossils found near Peterborough at Flag Fen
Whittlesey’s Flag Fen Archaeology Park is creating a new display case to exhibit Ichthyosaur and Plesiosaur fossils found in the Peterborough area.
Flag Fen Archaeology Park is located at the heart of the internationally significant Flag Fen basin.
This preserved microcosm of prehistoric landscape in The Fens, on the outskirts of Peterborough and Whittlesey, offers a rare opportunity for communities to have a peek into the past and explore a sanctuary for wildlife right on their doorstep.
The new display case, funded by building manufacturer Forterra to the tune of £1,000, is part of the park’s bigger project to create a Jurassic gallery.
Here, visitors can learn more about Flag Fen's Jurassic and Ice Age past, including how fossils are created and what they tell us about the prehistoric landscape.
The aim of the project is to give the people of Whittlesey and the surrounding areas better access to a selection of key local Jurassic finds, including the Plesiosaur specimen discovered at Forterra’s Kings Dyke site, creating a simulated dig pit using an Ichthyosaur cast and interactive fossil displays for people to handle.
The display will also provide information about how these finds were discovered with Forterra's continued support in helping preserve and make local prehistory accessible.
Emma Parnell, Flag Fen Learning Co-ordinator said: “We are grateful to Forterra for its donation and are looking forward to enriching and broadening the education programmes we have at Flag Fen by using genuine fossils to bring the sites rich geological past to life for school children.”
Caroline Wildman, Marketing Director at Forterra said: “We are pleased to see this donation help the Park present educational materials and update its learning resources. Education is an important part of any community and it’s exciting to see ancient history being unearthed.”