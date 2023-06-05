Whittlesey’s Flag Fen Archaeology Park is creating a new display case to exhibit Ichthyosaur and Plesiosaur fossils found in the Peterborough area.

Flag Fen Archaeology Park is located at the heart of the internationally significant Flag Fen basin.

This preserved microcosm of prehistoric landscape in The Fens, on the outskirts of Peterborough and Whittlesey, offers a rare opportunity for communities to have a peek into the past and explore a sanctuary for wildlife right on their doorstep.

SGB-5760 - Flag Fen Archaeology Park – Chairman of Peterborough geology and palaeontology group Richard Forest, Flag Fen managers Jacqueline Mooney and David Savory

The new display case, funded by building manufacturer Forterra to the tune of £1,000, is part of the park’s bigger project to create a Jurassic gallery.

Here, visitors can learn more about Flag Fen's Jurassic and Ice Age past, including how fossils are created and what they tell us about the prehistoric landscape.

The aim of the project is to give the people of Whittlesey and the surrounding areas better access to a selection of key local Jurassic finds, including the Plesiosaur specimen discovered at Forterra’s Kings Dyke site, creating a simulated dig pit using an Ichthyosaur cast and interactive fossil displays for people to handle.

The display will also provide information about how these finds were discovered with Forterra's continued support in helping preserve and make local prehistory accessible.

SGB-5723 - Flag Fen Archaeology Park new display case and boards

Emma Parnell, Flag Fen Learning Co-ordinator said: “We are grateful to Forterra for its donation and are looking forward to enriching and broadening the education programmes we have at Flag Fen by using genuine fossils to bring the sites rich geological past to life for school children.”