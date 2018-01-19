New Dean to be installed

Two new clergy are to be installed at Peterborough Cathedral this weekend.

On Saturday, at 3.30pm, the Very Rev Chris Dalliston will be installed as Dean of Peterborough during a service of Choral Evensong.

The service will be attended by clergy from the Peterborough Diocese and neighbouring dioceses, as well as representatives of other denominations and faith groups and civic dignitaries.

Rev Dalliston succeeds the Very Rev Charles Taylor who retired in October 2016. Last year Rev Tim Sledge was appointed as the new Dean - however, shortly after the announcement he said he had to turn the post down due to health reasons.

Moreover, on Sunday, at 3.30pm, the Rev Canon Sarah Brown will be installed as Canon Missioner during a service of Choral Evensong.

All are welcome to attend the services and the congregations are asked to be seated by 3pm.