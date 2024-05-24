New Chief Fire Officer recommended for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He has worked in the fire service for more than 20 years

A new fire chief is being recommended for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service following a “robust selection process”.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire Authority Appointments Committee is recommending Matthew Warren as the new Chief Fire Officer/Chief Executive Officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “The recommendation follows a nationwide recruitment search with a robust selection process carried out over the past few weeks culminating in interviews with the Fire Authority’s Appointments Committee [on Wednesday], assisted by Stephen Moir, Chief Executive of Cambridgeshire County Council, as an external independent assessor.

Matthew Warren. Photo by Tom Calton.

“Matthew is currently Deputy Chief Executive for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and has worked for the service for over 20 years. He joined in 2003 as Head of Finance, before becoming Director of Resources in 2009 and Deputy Chief Executive in 2015.”

Councillor Edna Murphy, Chair of the Fire Authority, said: “Matthew was our unanimous choice as the candidate we will recommend to the full Fire Authority when it meets on June 20th. Matthew’s proven ability at chief officer level, his forward-thinking approach with its emphasis on people, combined with his operational qualifications made him stand out. He has been an integral part of the chief officer team for many years and is passionate about continuing to make the fire and rescue service the best it can be.”

The Fire Authority will make the final decision in June.