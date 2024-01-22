New appeal launched to find Peterborough man who went missing a year ago on Ben Nevis trip
A new appeal to find a missing Peterborough man has been launched – one year after he set off to climb Ben Nevis.
Police Scotland has made the new appeal for any information which could help trace Harvey Christian, 42, almost one year on from when he was reported missing from the Fort William area.
Harvey travelled to Scotland from Cambridgeshire and is understood to have been planning to climb Ben Nevis – the highest mountain in the UK – on Friday, 27 January, 2023.
He was reported missing by family after he failed to return home from his trip and his car, a black Vauxhall Crossland X, was later found parked in a layby in Glen Nevis.
Harvey is described as 6ft2, of heavy build and with fair hair. It is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance but it would most likely have been waterproofs and walking boots.
Extensive searches were carried out in the surrounding area following his disappearance. The searches included work on Ben Nevis, involving Lochaber Mountain Rescue, Police Scotland Mountain Rescue, police dogs, and the Coastguard helicopter.
Inspector Katy Duncan urged anyone with information about Harvey to get in touch with officers.
Inspector Duncan said: “Despite extensive searches being carried out, Harvey has now been missing for a year and it remains vital that we find him and provide much needed answers for his family and friends.
“His most likely route to Ben Nevis would have been from the Glen Nevis Visitor Centre and I would continue to ask anyone who thinks they may have seen Harvey out walking around this time last year to come forward.
“I would also urge anyone out walking or climbing in the area who may have noticed something that could suggest Harvey has been there, to please pass this information to police.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3318 of Saturday, 28 January, 2023.