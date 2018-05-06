New anniversary garden for Whittlesey

A volunteer community group is celebrating after securing thousands of pounds to help them create an anniversary garden in Whittlesey.

Whittlesey Street Pride has been awarded £4,000 from Tesco’s community grant scheme Bags of Help after being voted for by shoppers. The funding will be used to create a garden in Grosvenor Road celebrating the group’s 10th anniversary last year. It will feature a raised flower bed with an eye-catching beet-cutter feature in recognition of the area’s sugar beet industry.

Fred Mills, chairman of Whittlesey Street Pride, said: “We’re delighted to have won the maximum Bags of Help grant available and would like to thank everyone in the local community who voted for us.”