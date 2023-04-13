News you can trust since 1948
Where are the cheapest and most expensive places to buy a house in Peterborough?

House prices in Peterborough: the 22 neighbourhoods with the most expensive homes

How do property prices compare across different areas in Peterborough?

By Ben Jones
Published 12th Apr 2023, 23:42 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 23:49 BST

People wanting to really splash out on an expensive house in Peterborough can find out which neighbourhoods to target, thanks to new figures.

House prices vary dramatically across different parts of the city, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

The figures are based on new ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

Nationally, property prices are continuing to rise. Monthly figures published as part of HM Land Registry’s House Price Index show how the market has changed over the last year. Figures for September 2022 show the average property price in England was £307,710, more than £25,000 more expensive than a year before.

How do property prices compare across Peterborough? Here we reveal the 22 of the most and least expensive areas of the city to buy a property.

Median property price up to September 2022: £330,000.

1. Longthorpe and Netherton

Median property price up to September 2022: £330,000. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

Median property price up to September 2022: £322,500.

2. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford

Median property price up to September 2022: £322,500. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

Median property price up to September 2022: £302,500.

3. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey

Median property price up to September 2022: £302,500. Photo: David Lowndes

Median property price up to September 2022: £301,000.

4. Orton West and Castor

Median property price up to September 2022: £301,000. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

