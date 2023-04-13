How do property prices compare across different areas in Peterborough?

People wanting to really splash out on an expensive house in Peterborough can find out which neighbourhoods to target, thanks to new figures.

House prices vary dramatically across different parts of the city, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

The figures are based on new ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

Nationally, property prices are continuing to rise. Monthly figures published as part of HM Land Registry’s House Price Index show how the market has changed over the last year. Figures for September 2022 show the average property price in England was £307,710, more than £25,000 more expensive than a year before.

How do property prices compare across Peterborough? Here we reveal the 22 of the most and least expensive areas of the city to buy a property.

1 . Longthorpe and Netherton Median property price up to September 2022: £330,000. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales

2 . Barnack, Wittering and Wansford Median property price up to September 2022: £322,500. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales

3 . Glinton, Northborough and Maxey Median property price up to September 2022: £302,500. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Orton West and Castor Median property price up to September 2022: £301,000. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales