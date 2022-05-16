A motorist needed hospital treatment after a collision in Peterborough yesterday (Sunday).

Emergency services were called to the crash in Werrington yesterday.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

On Sunday (15) at 2.02pm, crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground and Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to a road traffic collision on Werrington Parkway, Werrington.

“Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one person trapped in their vehicle.

“Crews returned to their station by 3pm.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12.52pm yesterday with reports of a collision in Carron Drive, Werrington.

“We sent two ambulances and an ambulance officer.

“One person was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further care.”