A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a collision in Peterborough.

The incident happened in Birchtree Avenue, and involved a Honda MSX motorcycle and a Seat Leon.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: ““The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment for serious injuries. His condition was not thought to be life threatening.

Paramedics were called to help the motorcyclist

“The road was closed while the incident was dealt.”