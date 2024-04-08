Motorcyclist killed in collision with Skoda at Stamford
A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision at Stamford today (April 8).
Emergency services were called at midday following the collision at the junction of New Cross Road and Cliff Road in Stamford.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Tragically a 26-year-old man, who was riding a motorbike, has died following the collision. His family have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers.”
The collision involved a white Suzuki motorbike and a silver Skoda Yeti Adventure car. The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene.
The spokesperson added: “If you were travelling in that area at the time and may have seen the collision take place, or may have captured either of the vehicles on dashcam or similar footage, then we would like to hear from you.
"If you have any information that will assist the investigation, please contact the Investigating Officer by email at [email protected]. Please refer to Incident 170 of 8 April.”