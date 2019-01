A motorcyclist has been injured in a collision with a car on the A15 at Yaxley.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at 3.03pm today (Friday).

A police spokeswoman said the motorcyclist had been injured, but it was not clear how serious the injuries were. An ambulance has been called to the scene.

There are long delays reported in both directions, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.