More than 30 firefighters called to large blaze in Bretton, Peterborough

Firefighters from eight stations across Cambridgeshire were called to help bring the flames under control, as clouds of black smoke seen in the area.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:15 BST

More than 30 firefighters were called to a large blaze in Bretton, Peterborough last night (Thursday, July 20).

Emergency services were called to Katharine Way at about 7.30pm following reports of the fire on farm land.

Witnesses said large crowds of people turned up to the scene, after clouds of black smoke were seen in the area.

More than 30 fire fighters were called to the sceneMore than 30 fire fighters were called to the scene
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “More than 30 firefighters, including crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, Thorney, Yaxley, the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, St Neots and Huntingdon, along with the water carrier from Ramsey, attended the incident.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a large area of crop and farm machinery. Using hose reels and beaters they extinguished the fire and returned to their stations by 10pm.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

