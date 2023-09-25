More than 20 firefighters called to tackle fire at Deeping home
More than 20 firefighters were called to a house fire on Lincoln Road in Deeping Gate in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade and Yaxley, along with a crew from Market Deeping were all alerted to the incident at 1:46am.
A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a two-storey, detached house.
"Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets. They returned to their stations by 11am.
“The cause of the fire was accidental.”