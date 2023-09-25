News you can trust since 1948
More than 20 firefighters called to tackle fire at Deeping home

Crew were on the scene for over nine hours.
By Ben Jones
Published 25th Sep 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 13:14 BST
More than 20 firefighters were called to a house fire on Lincoln Road in Deeping Gate in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade and Yaxley, along with a crew from Market Deeping were all alerted to the incident at 1:46am.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a two-storey, detached house.

"Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets. They returned to their stations by 11am.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

