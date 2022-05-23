More than 20 firefighters were called to a blaze at a Peterborough home late on Sunday night (May 22).
The first crews, from Stanground and Dogsthorpe Fire Stations arrived at the fire in Werrington just after 11pm – but re-enforcements were soon needed to prevent the flames from spreading to other homes.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the teams had to work through the night to tackle the blaze.
They said: “Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a house well alight which was spreading to a neighbouring house. They were soon joined by crews from Yaxley, Thorney and Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade. The turntable ladder was also in attendance.“More than 20 firefighters worked hard throughout the night to put out the fire and reduce damage to the surrounding properties.“The cause of the fire was accidental.”