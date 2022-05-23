More than 20 firefighters were called to a blaze at a Peterborough home late on Sunday night (May 22).

The first crews, from Stanground and Dogsthorpe Fire Stations arrived at the fire in Werrington just after 11pm – but re-enforcements were soon needed to prevent the flames from spreading to other homes.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the teams had to work through the night to tackle the blaze.

Crews at the scene of the blaze