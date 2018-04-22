Money donated for new smoke alarms

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has teamed up with Whittlesey Rotary Club to fund smoke alarms for vulnerable adults living in Whittlesey and the surrounding areas.

A presentation was held at Whittlesey Fire Station and was attended by members of Whittlesey Rotary Club and Fenland District Council chairman Kay Mayor, with a cheque for £720 presented. Smoke alarms cost around £6 each. Station commander Brett Mills said: “We are delighted to work in partnership with Whittlesey Rotary Club and are really grateful for their support in helping to keep Cambridgeshire residents safe in the community.”