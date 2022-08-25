Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police searching for two missing teenage girls with links to Peterborough have found the youngsters safe and well.

Leicestershire Police put an appeal out after the two girls went missing from their homes in Oakham on Thursday. Officers said the pair had previously been known to go to Peterborough.

Officers from the force have now confirmed the pair have been found safe and well. The force thanked those who shared the appeal.