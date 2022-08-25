News you can trust since 1948
Missing teenage girls with links to Peterborough found safe and well

Police say the 15-year-olds have now been found

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:57 pm
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 9:15 am

Police searching for two missing teenage girls with links to Peterborough have found the youngsters safe and well.

Leicestershire Police put an appeal out after the two girls went missing from their homes in Oakham on Thursday. Officers said the pair had previously been known to go to Peterborough.

Officers from the force have now confirmed the pair have been found safe and well. The force thanked those who shared the appeal.

The police have said the girls have been found safe and well
