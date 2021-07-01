Missing Peterborough man found after large Police search

Residents in Hampton Hargate and the surrounding areas of Hampton reported seeing a large Police presence, including drones, on Wednesday evening.

Police reassured people in the area via a Facebook post that the large number of officers was related to a search for a missing person rather than a cause for residents to be concerned.

Officers continued the search for several hours and were able to find the missing man alive and well.