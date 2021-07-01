Missing Peterborough man found after large Police search
A missing Peterborough man has been found safe and well after a large Police search last night (July 1).
Residents in Hampton Hargate and the surrounding areas of Hampton reported seeing a large Police presence, including drones, on Wednesday evening.
Police reassured people in the area via a Facebook post that the large number of officers was related to a search for a missing person rather than a cause for residents to be concerned.
Officers continued the search for several hours and were able to find the missing man alive and well.
An update on the Policing Peterborough Facebook page read: “Following some great team work by our neighbourhoods, response, Special officers and search and rescue volunteers last night, after several hours carrying out searches and enquiries, the missing man was found alive and well.”