Police have thanked residents for their help after a man who was reported missing from his Peterborough home yesterday was found safe and well.

Officers launched the public appeal to find 35-year-old Wade today after he was last seen yesterday morning (Monday). He was reported missing last night. Officers were seen searching near his home in the city in a bid to find him.

However, this afternoon Cambridgeshire police have said Wade has been found safe and well in Peterborough.