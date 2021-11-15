Missing man could be in Peterborough

Police appealing for help to find a missing man believe he could be in Peterborough.

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 15th November 2021, 4:50 pm
Have you seen missing Andrew?

Andrew, 41 was last seen in the Rushden area on Sunday, November 14. He is 5ft 8in, of a very slim build with short dark hair and was last seen wearing jeans, a grey jumper, black coat and black trainers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said it was believed he could be in the Peterborough area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire police on 101.

Peterborough PolicePeterboroughRushdenNorthamptonshireCambridgeshire