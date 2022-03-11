Missing female taken to Peterborough hospital after being found by emergency services

A missing female has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital after she was found by emergency services.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:43 am

Police have not given any details about the female’s age, but emergency services were seen searching near Peterborough Rowing Lake this morning (Friday) after she was reported missing yesterday.

A police dinghy was seen at the lake, along with ambulance crews and other police officers.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said the female has been found and has been taken to the hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Police searching for missing female at Peterborough rowing lake
Police have been working at the rowing lake. Pic: PT reader
PeterboroughPeterborough City HospitalPoliceCambridgeshire