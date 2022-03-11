Missing female taken to Peterborough hospital after being found by emergency services
A missing female has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital after she was found by emergency services.
Police have not given any details about the female’s age, but emergency services were seen searching near Peterborough Rowing Lake this morning (Friday) after she was reported missing yesterday.
A police dinghy was seen at the lake, along with ambulance crews and other police officers.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said the female has been found and has been taken to the hospital.