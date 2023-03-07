Police have found a ‘pit type dog' that was on the loose between Eye Green and Newborough on Monday (March 6) and have reassured members of the public that it is safe.

The dog will now be taken into kennels where it will be assessed and the force try to locate the owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridgeshire Police has said that is suspects that the dog may have been abandoned to begin with, however.

(Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)