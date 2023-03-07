Missing dog rescued in Peterborough village after police warn public not to approach
The animal is believed to have been abandoned.
By Ben Jones
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Police have found a ‘pit type dog' that was on the loose between Eye Green and Newborough on Monday (March 6) and have reassured members of the public that it is safe.
The dog will now be taken into kennels where it will be assessed and the force try to locate the owner.
Cambridgeshire Police has said that is suspects that the dog may have been abandoned to begin with, however.
On Monday, the force put out an appeal urging residents not to approach a ‘pit type dog’ last seen in Eye Green as they were concerned for its welfare.