Missing Deepings man found
Police who were searching for a missing man have found him.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 11:15 am
Updated
Monday, 28th June 2021, 2:06 pm
Lincolnshire Police said they were concerned for the welfare of 45-year-old Edward, who was last seen at around 11.20am on Sunday, June 27 in the Deeping St James area.
This afternoon they confirmed he had been found.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We’re glad to report Edward has been found.
“Thanks to everyone for the shares and information.”