Missing Deepings man found

Police who were searching for a missing man have found him.

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 28th June 2021, 11:15 am
Updated Monday, 28th June 2021, 2:06 pm
Police

Lincolnshire Police said they were concerned for the welfare of 45-year-old Edward, who was last seen at around 11.20am on Sunday, June 27 in the Deeping St James area.

This afternoon they confirmed he had been found.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We’re glad to report Edward has been found.

“Thanks to everyone for the shares and information.”

Police