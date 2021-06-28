Missing Deepings man found

Police

Lincolnshire Police said they were concerned for the welfare of 45-year-old Edward, who was last seen at around 11.20am on Sunday, June 27 in the Deeping St James area.

This afternoon they confirmed he had been found.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We’re glad to report Edward has been found.