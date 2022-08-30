Missing 15-year-old-girl could be in Peterborough, police say
Millie Stevens reported missing from her Leicestershire home on Saturday – but police say the teenager has links to Peterborough
Police have said they believe a 15-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend could be in Peterborough.
Millie Stevens was reported missing from the Earl Shilton area of Leicestershire on Saturday, August 27.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Millie has no known access to money, but may have travelled outside of Leicestershire. We believe that she may be in the Peterborough area of Cambridgeshire.”
Police said Millie is white with shoulder-length black hair, with a pink fringe. She is slim and 5ft 7ins tall.
When she was last seen she was wearing a shirt white T-shirt, black jeans and grey and black Adidas trainers.
Anyone with information about Millie and her whereabouts is asked to contact Leicestershire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 389 of 27 August.