Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have said they believe a 15-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend could be in Peterborough.

Millie Stevens was reported missing from the Earl Shilton area of Leicestershire on Saturday, August 27.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Millie has no known access to money, but may have travelled outside of Leicestershire. We believe that she may be in the Peterborough area of Cambridgeshire.”

Have you seen missing Millie

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said Millie is white with shoulder-length black hair, with a pink fringe. She is slim and 5ft 7ins tall.

When she was last seen she was wearing a shirt white T-shirt, black jeans and grey and black Adidas trainers.