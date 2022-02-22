Missing 15-year-old boy could be in Peterborough

Hertfordshire Police say 15-year-old Rhys, who is from Hertfordshire, may be in Peterborough and are re-appealing for the public’s help in trying to trace him.

Hertfordshire Police have not released the boy’s surname.

He is described as being around 6ft tall, of stocky build, with hair styled in short braids. He was last seen on January 31.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have seen Rhys since he was reported missing call 101. If you believe you are with Rhys now call 999 immediately.