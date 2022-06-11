You may think you’ve visited Oondle but you haven’t.

Whether you live in our wonderful city, or you’ve just simply passed through, it is hard not to notice the number of place names with some strange – often wonderful – pronunciations.

If you’re from a village or street with a difficult-to-say name then the correct pronunciation may come naturally, but for visitors from further afield it can be a little daunting.

Here are 8 of the most commonly mispronounced Peterborough place names, according to our readers - join in the conversation on Facebook.

1. Oundle Many of our readers say Oundle can be a challenge for visitors. It's not pronounced Oo-ndle but Ow-ndle.

2. Belvoir Way Belvoir Way, isn't said how it's spelt - it's actually prounounced 'Beaver Way', according to locals.

3. Manea Manea, a small village, is another area of Cambridgeshire which is pronounced completely differently to how you would expect. Want to say it right? It is pronounced Mane-y.

4. Farcet The village of Farcet is one that visitors still struggle with - not Far-cet, but rather Fassit.