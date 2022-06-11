Many place names in Peterborough sound far different to how they look.

You may think you’ve visited Oondle but you haven’t.

By Carly Roberts
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 3:56 pm

Whether you live in our wonderful city, or you’ve just simply passed through, it is hard not to notice the number of place names with some strange – often wonderful – pronunciations.

If you’re from a village or street with a difficult-to-say name then the correct pronunciation may come naturally, but for visitors from further afield it can be a little daunting.

Here are 8 of the most commonly mispronounced Peterborough place names, according to our readers - join in the conversation on Facebook.

1. Oundle

Many of our readers say Oundle can be a challenge for visitors. It’s not pronounced Oo-ndle but Ow-ndle.

2. Belvoir Way

Belvoir Way, isn’t said how it’s spelt - it’s actually prounounced ‘Beaver Way’, according to locals.

3. Manea

Manea, a small village, is another area of Cambridgeshire which is pronounced completely differently to how you would expect. Want to say it right? It is pronounced Mane-y.

4. Farcet

The village of Farcet is one that visitors still struggle with - not Far-cet, but rather Fassit.

