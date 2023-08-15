Mini driver may have crucial information about crash which killed man near Bourne

Police are appealing to find the driver of a Mini who may hold crucial information about a collision which saw a man die near Bourne.

A man aged in his 50s died following a three vehicle collision on the A6121 at near to Bourne at 7.20pm on July 21.

The vehicles involved were a black Nissan Qashqai, a white BMW X1 and a grey Ford Focus.

Police are appealing for a mini driver to come forward

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the crash. He was then released on bail.

Now officers are appealing for a potential witness to come forward.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are keen to speak to the driver of a Mini who may be able to help with our investigation into the fatal collision that happened on the A6121 near Toft on Friday 21 July.

“The Mini has tinted rear windows and was travelling on the A6121 from Bourne towards Toft at around 7.15pm to 7.20pm.

“We believe the driver may have seen the black Nissan Qashqai involved before the collision happened or may have witnessed the collision itself.”