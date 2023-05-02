News you can trust since 1948
McLaren driver reported for dangerous driving after crash with Mercedes in Peterborough

Mercedes driver suffered serious injuries in collision on Saturday morning

By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd May 2023, 09:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 09:30 BST

The driver of a McLaren supercar has been reported for dangerous driving after a crash left the driver of a Mercedes with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to Padholme Road on Saturday morning following the collision in Peterborough.

The Mercedes driver, and the passenger in the McLaren, were taken to hospital following the incident.

The wreckage of the Mclaren and Mercedes is towed away. Pic: Kira GingerThe wreckage of the Mclaren and Mercedes is towed away. Pic: Kira Ginger
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 10.30am on Saturday (29 April) with reports of a collision between two cars – a silver Mercedes and an orange McLaren – on Padholme Road, Peterborough.

“Emergency services attended and the driver of the Mercedes and passenger of the McLaren were taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

“The driver of the McLaren has been reported for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“The road was blocked while recovery of the vehicles took place.”

