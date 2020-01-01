Mark is living the Dream - playing Joseph in Peterborough

As the song goes Any Dream Will Do.... and for Mark McMullan, who takes the lead role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor® Dreamcoat at Peterborough New Theatre next week, his is one that has come true.

The 2019 Britain’s Got Talent finalist wowed the judges and TV audiences with renditions of some classic musical theatre songs - and on the back of that got a call from legendary theatre producer Bill Kenwright’s office.

The rest, as they say, is history, and the Northern Irishman is just coming to the end of a three-week run as Joseph in Doncaster, his first professional stage role.

But it all nearly never happened.

“When I first thought about applying for BGT I was not going to do it because I had a career to pursue,” says Mark, who works for a firm of architects. “But my firm told me if I needed the time I should take it and go and experience this, my job would still be there. So with no risks, there was nothing to lose.

“I did not know what to expect, I just thought I would enjoy the experience. It was only afterwards that I started looking for opportunities, trying to put myself out there.”

He had clearly caught the eye of Bill Kenwright’s talent spotters though.

“I got a message from Bill Kenwright’s office on Instagram saying they would love to have a chat. So I went to see them, was asked to sing a few bits from Joseph and not long afterwards they offered me the role. I jumped at it, I thought I might not get a better chance.”

The sparkling family musical, penned by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, is brought to life in a colourful explosion of joy.

Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours, this magical musical is full of unforgettable songs including Go, Go, Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do, Jacob and Sons, Close Every Door To Me and many more.

“ I remember seeing the show when I was a kid, so this is like going back to my childhood,” said Mark, who was in rehearsals when we spoke. “It is all pretty exciting and I can’t wait to get my costume on and get out on stage.

“It is an iconic role, Joseph, and it feels quite strange that I am playing it, but quite nice at the same time. It is a real challenge and I am really looking forward to giving my bit to the role.”

The show opens in Peterborough on Tuesday, January 7, and runs until January 11.

“This show has something for everyone, every age group. It is packed with songs that everyone knows and loves,” said Mark. “I am really looking forward to seeing people enjoying the show and supporting what we do.”

Tickets are available from www.newtheatre-peterborough.com