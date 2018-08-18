March for Men to tackle prostate cancer

A Peterborough woman is on the march to help thousands of men get tested to detect signs of cancer earlier.

Camille Rogers is aiming to raise £200,000 this year to raise awareness of prostate cancer, and encourage men to go to their GP and get tested sooner.

Camille started her campaign after her husband was diagnosed with the condition, and she has already lost an uncle to prostate cancer.

She said: “My husband was diagnosed at 43 with prostate cancer, and most people do not know the symptoms or even realise that its really not just for gents over the age of 60. If you are a white man it affects one in eight, but it is so much higher if you’re black or mixed race like my son and husband, when it is a staggering one in four.

“For the last few years I have been struggling silently like many wives/family members and I wanted to raise awareness to help others.”

To raise the money she has taken on a number of challenges, from sky-diving to cake sales.

Now she has organised the first ‘March for Men’ in Peterborough at Ferry Meadows.

The walk, with 2.5km and 5km routes, will take place on Sunday, October 7 from 10am.

Camille said: “I am really looking forward to the March for Men and I’m delighted to have organised this event in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

“I felt I needed to do something positive to channel my feelings, so I decided to start fundraising for Prostate Cancer UK and organise several events and take on many challenges throughout the year.”

For more details about the event, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/march-for-men-peterborough-ferry-meadows-registration-48480154447?aff=eac2