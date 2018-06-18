Man treated by paramedics after seven crews tackle static caravan fire in Farcet

A man was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation after a static caravan fire in Farcet.

Fire crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe, March, Huntingdon and Whittlesey, and two crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, as well as the incident command unit based at Huntingdon, were called to Milk and Water Drove, Farcet, at 4.30pm on Saturday.

Crews arrived to find a static caravan well alight which had spread to nearby conifers.

Firefighters worked in sections to extinguish the fire and worked together to create a water shuttle.

One casualty was treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance crews but refused hospital care.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

All crews had returned to their stations by 10.10pm.