Man taken to hospital after 'jumping off bridge' at Peterborough beauty spot

A man was taken to hospital after injuring himself after jumping off a bridge at a Peterborough beauty spot.

The incident happened just before 4pm on 14 August at Milton Ferry Bridge, near Castor, in Peterborough’s Ferry Meadows Park.

One eye witness said they had seen a group of men jumping into the water from the bridge, with one man suffering head injuries as a result.

An East of England Ambulance spokesman confirmed one man had been taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment after he had been injured following reports he had jumped from the bridge.

An ambulance, rapid response vehicle, operations manager and the response car from the Magpas Air Ambulance were all sent to the scene to help the man – but there is no information on the man’s condition, or what injuries he suffered in the incident.

A spokesman for the Nene Park Trust, which runs Ferry Meadows park, has urged people not to jump from the bridge into the water, highlighting the low water level caused by the hot, dry weather as an extra risk.

The spokesman said: “The hot weather unfortunately tends to bring a rise in risky behaviours such as this.

"Our advice has always been that people should not jump into the water under any circumstances.

"The current low water levels make this foolish activity even more dangerous.”