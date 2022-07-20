Police were called to Bretton at 12:20pm on Wednesday (July 20).

A man has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital after a collision between a car and a mobility scooter this afternoon.

The incident happened at the Bretton Centre as just after 12:15pm.

Both police and ambulance crews attended the scene and treatment was given to a male, who was then taken to hospital for further checks.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We sent an ambulance to Flaxland in Bretton shortly after 12.15pm today after receiving reports of a collision.

"Crews treated a male patient at the scene before transporting him to Peterborough City Hospital for further assessment and care.”