Man taken to hospital after collision between mobility scooter and car in Peterborough

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a mobility scooter in Bretton.

By Ben Jones
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 4:55 pm
Police were called to Bretton at 12:20pm on Wednesday (July 20).
A man has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital after a collision between a car and a mobility scooter this afternoon.

The incident happened at the Bretton Centre as just after 12:15pm.

Both police and ambulance crews attended the scene and treatment was given to a male, who was then taken to hospital for further checks.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We sent an ambulance to Flaxland in Bretton shortly after 12.15pm today after receiving reports of a collision.

"Crews treated a male patient at the scene before transporting him to Peterborough City Hospital for further assessment and care.”

More as we have it.

