A man has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital after a collision between a car and a mobility scooter this afternoon.
The incident happened at the Bretton Centre as just after 12:15pm.
Both police and ambulance crews attended the scene and treatment was given to a male, who was then taken to hospital for further checks.
A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We sent an ambulance to Flaxland in Bretton shortly after 12.15pm today after receiving reports of a collision.
"Crews treated a male patient at the scene before transporting him to Peterborough City Hospital for further assessment and care.”
More as we have it.