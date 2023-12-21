News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Man taken to hospital after car overturns on Burghley Road in Peterborough

Man arrested – then de-arrested – on suspicion of drink driving following crash
By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Dec 2023, 13:00 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 13:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man was taken to hospital after a collision on a Peterborough road that saw the car overturn.

Emergency services were called to Burghley Road, at about 4.40pm yesterday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said they were then taken to hospital for treatment, and so was de-arrested.

The police spokesperson said the man will be voluntarily interviewed about the collision on a date to be confirmed.

Related topics:PeterboroughEmergency servicesCambridgeshire Police