Man taken to hospital after car overturns on Burghley Road in Peterborough
Man arrested – then de-arrested – on suspicion of drink driving following crash
A man was taken to hospital after a collision on a Peterborough road that saw the car overturn.
Emergency services were called to Burghley Road, at about 4.40pm yesterday.
A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said they were then taken to hospital for treatment, and so was de-arrested.
The police spokesperson said the man will be voluntarily interviewed about the collision on a date to be confirmed.