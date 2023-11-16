Man seriously injured in hospital after reports of 'explosion' at Peterborough home
A man is in a serious condition in hospital after reports of an ‘explosion’ at a Peterborough home.
Emergency services were called to Winwick Place, Westwood just after 1pm yesterday (November 15).
One resident living near-by contacted the Peterborough Telegraph about an ‘explosion’ after hearing a ‘massive bang’ before police, fire and ambulance crews – including an air ambulance – arrived.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday at 1.10pm to a house in Winwick Place, Westwood, Peterborough, with reports a man had been injured at his home.
“Officers attended, together with paramedics and firefighters, and the man has been airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.”
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a cylinder that was already extinguished on Winwick Place. They made sure the area was safe and returned to their stations by 2.10pm.”