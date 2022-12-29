On Christmas Day an on-call crew from March was required to attend to a male casualty in cardiac arrest at around 1pm. Firefighters carried out cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to revive the casualty, who was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

This was after an early morning call to assist a person that had fallen in water at around 3am in the town centre, along with a house fire that turned out to be a malicious false alarm.

He was then left with police and ambulance crews at the scene. The fire crews didn’t need to administer any first aid after helping them from the water.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a number of incidents on Christmas Day.

Crews in Peterborough were also called out on several occasions.

Firefighters from Stanground were needed at a house fire in an airing cupboard in New Road, Whittlesey at around midday, then to help with a flooded house in the evening, which was affecting the electrics in Orton Goldhay.

The night duty watch at Dogsthorpe was called out twice within a few hours of the shift starting to automatic fire alarms involving unattended cooking.

The duty watches at Huntingdon Fire Station were called assist ambulance service colleagues to rescue a male casualty in the town at around 5.30pm.

Area Commander Simon Newton said: "Our crews have done a fantastic job over Christmas being there for residents when they’ve needed help. While people have been enjoying the festivities and spending time with their families, our firefighters control staff have responded to several emergencies.