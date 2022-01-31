Man needed medical treatment after fire breaks out in bedroom
A man needed medical help after a fire broke out in the bedroom of a home.
At 10.52am on Saturday (29) fire and rescue crews from March were called to a fire on Wisbech Road in March.
Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the bedroom of a house. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.
The house was evacuated when the crews arrived.
A male casualty was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and left in the care of ambulance crews.
The cause of the fire was accidental.