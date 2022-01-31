Man needed medical treatment after fire breaks out in bedroom

At 10.52am on Saturday (29) fire and rescue crews from March were called to a fire on Wisbech Road in March.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the bedroom of a house. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

The house was evacuated when the crews arrived.

A male casualty was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and left in the care of ambulance crews.