Man killed in early morning house fire in Spalding
Lincolnshire Police and Fire Service investigating the cause of the fire
A man has died after an early morning house fire in Spalding.
Emergency services were called to the blaze in Spring Gardens in the town at 3.20am on Tuesday, April 11.
Sadly, a 56-year-old man died. The man has not been named by police, but his family are aware.
A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said they were now appealing for anyone with information about the blaze to come forward, as an investigation has been launched.
The spokesman said: “A 56-year-old man has died following a house fire in Spring Gardens, Spalding.
“Our officers attended the house following the report of a fire at around 3.20am today, Tuesday 11 April.
“A joint investigation with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue is underway.
“The man’s family are aware.”
“Anyone with any information can call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 23 of 11 March.