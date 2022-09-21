Man killed in crash on Fenland road
Costel Burdulea died after Vauxhall Vivaro ‘left the road’ and went into a water filled ditch
A man has died following a single vehicle crash on the B1098, Sixteen-Foot Bank.
Costel Burdulea, 43, was found in a Red Vauxhall Vivaro, which had left the road and gone into a water-filled ditch.
The vehicle was found on Monday (19 September) around midday; however, it is not known when the collision occurred.
Most Popular
-
1
10 famous people you didn’t know were from Peterborough - including Aston Merrygold from JLS
-
2
Mayor blasts 'unacceptable decision' to cut bus routes including between Peterborough and Lynch Wood and City Hospital and Hampton
-
3
Man attacked with bottle as he walked along Cromwell Road in Peterborough
Paramedics attended and Costel, of St Johns Street, Holbeach, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sergeant Stephen Andrews, from Cambridgeshire Police, appealed for anyone with information about the crash to get in touch. He said: “We are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have seen this incident or the van since Saturday evening. It is unknown at this time how long the vehicle had been in the water.”
Anyone with any information should contact police via web-chat and quote inc 148 of 19 September.