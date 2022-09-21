A man has died following a single vehicle crash on the B1098, Sixteen-Foot Bank.

Costel Burdulea, 43, was found in a Red Vauxhall Vivaro, which had left the road and gone into a water-filled ditch.

The vehicle was found on Monday (19 September) around midday; however, it is not known when the collision occurred.

Paramedics attended and Costel, of St Johns Street, Holbeach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Stephen Andrews, from Cambridgeshire Police, appealed for anyone with information about the crash to get in touch. He said: “We are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have seen this incident or the van since Saturday evening. It is unknown at this time how long the vehicle had been in the water.”