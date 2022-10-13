A man died in a crash near Stamford on Wednesday night.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash on Stamford Road in Carlby at 10.25pm.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “A grey Tesla Model 3 electric car was located in a ditch, at the side of the road. The driver, a man in his 30s from Northamptonshire, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

