Man killed in crash involving Tesla Model 3 near Stamford
Police appeal for witnesses following incident
By Stephen Briggs
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
13th Oct 2022, 10:24am
A man died in a crash near Stamford on Wednesday night.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash on Stamford Road in Carlby at 10.25pm.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “A grey Tesla Model 3 electric car was located in a ditch, at the side of the road. The driver, a man in his 30s from Northamptonshire, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”
Most Popular
Anyone with information should call 101, or email [email protected], quoting incident 422 of October 12.