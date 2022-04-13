Man killed in collision on A16 between Dogsthorpe and Crowland
Crash happened at 8.20am this morning
By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 3:05 pm
A man has died following a collision in Peterborough this morning (13 April).
Police were called at 8.20am today with reports of a collision between two lorries and a van on the A16.
Emergency services attended but the van driver died at the scene.
The road remains closed. There is no indication on how long it will be closed for.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the incident is urged to contact police either online or via 101 quoting incident 90 of 13 April.