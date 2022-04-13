A man has died following a collision in Peterborough this morning (13 April).

Police were called at 8.20am today with reports of a collision between two lorries and a van on the A16.

Emergency services attended but the van driver died at the scene.

Breaking News

The road remains closed. There is no indication on how long it will be closed for.