Man killed and one person fighting for their life after A47 collision near Peterborough
A man has died, and another person is fighting for their life following a collision on the A47 near Wittering on Friday (8 October).
Monday, 11th October 2021, 2:36 pm
Police were called at 8.12pm to a three-vehicle collision on the road from Peterborough towards Duddington.
The man, who has not been identified had been driving a red Ford Fiesta and died at the scene.
The drivers and passengers in the other two vehicles, a grey BMW M8 and a black Range Rover, received various injuries with one person in a life-threatening condition.
Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information or dashcam footage from the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact police via web chat, online forms or call 101, quoting incident 488 of 8 October.