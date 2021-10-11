Man killed and one person fighting for their life after A47 collision near Peterborough

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police were called at 8.12pm to a three-vehicle collision on the road from Peterborough towards Duddington.

The man, who has not been identified had been driving a red Ford Fiesta and died at the scene.

The drivers and passengers in the other two vehicles, a grey BMW M8 and a black Range Rover, received various injuries with one person in a life-threatening condition.