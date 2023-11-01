Man injured after being struck by car in Peterborough's London Road
Emergency services called to scene after incident
By Stephen Briggs
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 10:58 GMT
A man was injured after he was struck by a car in Peterborough last night (October 31).
The incident happened in London Road at about 6.15pm.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The ambulance service notified us that a car and a pedestrian were involved in a collision on London Road, Peterborough at 6.15pm yesterday (31 October). A man in his 20s received a minor injury. Officers were not required to attend the scene.”