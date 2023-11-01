News you can trust since 1948
Man injured after being struck by car in Peterborough's London Road

Emergency services called to scene after incident
By Stephen Briggs
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 10:58 GMT
A man was injured after he was struck by a car in Peterborough last night (October 31).

The incident happened in London Road at about 6.15pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The ambulance service notified us that a car and a pedestrian were involved in a collision on London Road, Peterborough at 6.15pm yesterday (31 October). A man in his 20s received a minor injury. Officers were not required to attend the scene.”

