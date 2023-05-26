Man in hospital after BMW crashes into Peterborough home
A man is in hospital after a car crashed into a house in Peterborough in the early hours of this morning.
The crash happened in Gunthorpe Ridings at about 4.30am today (Friday).
The front of the house has been badly damaged, while the car is a write off following the collision.
The driver of the BMW was taken to hospital by another driver following the crash.
Two people had managed to get out of the car by the time emergency services arrived at the scene.
Police have been unable to comment on whether anyone in the house was injured, or how serious the injuries to the driver are.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at about 4.30am today (26 May) with reports a car had driven into a house in Gunthorpe Riding, Peterborough.
“The driver of the BMW was taken to hospital by another motorist.
“Whilst in hospital he was spoken to by officers.
“No arrests have been made.”
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had been called to the scene. The spokesperson said: “Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to this incident at around 4.20am this morning.
"They arrived to find a car left the road and collided with a house.
"Two casualties were out of the car when the crews arrived, so no firefighting action was needed. They left the scene and were back at their stations by 5am.”