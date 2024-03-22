Man in his 60s dies following house fire in Wisbech
A man has died following a house fire in Wisbech.
Crews from Wisbech were called to a fire in a flat off Churchill Road at around 2.30pm on Thursday.
Firefighters arrived within minutes of being alerted and found a fire on the ground floor of a three-storey building.
They quickly found the casualty, a man in his 60s, and got him to safety. They got the fire under control and prevented it from spreading further.
Despite administering first aid, the casualty was pronounced dead at the scene.Fire investigation officers worked with police colleagues to carry out a thorough investigation of the property.
It is believed the fire was started accidentally by smoking materials.
The case will now be passed to the coroner.